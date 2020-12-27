Bandits Invade Niger Communities, Kill PDP Chieftain, Traditional Ruler, Seven Others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a chieftain of the Peoples Democractic Party in Kampala ward of Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

The PDP chieftain, Alhaji Ahmodu Mohammed, was killed along with the village head of Madaka in Rafi Local Government Area, Zakari Ya’u Idris.

File Photo

Mohammed was killed in his home and his three daughters were abducted while Idris was killed a week after he was abducted by bandits.

The traditional ruler was first abducted some weeks ago and released before he was abducted on Sunday, December 20, 2020, by the gunmen and killed a week later.

It was learnt that the gunmen had been after Mohammed for a long time before he was killed on Saturday.

The gunmen also killed seven persons in Kusasu in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state late in the evening last Friday.

It was learnt that scores of houses of those who were said to have escaped the attacks were burnt down by the fleeing bandits.

Those killed in Kusasu included two women and four men.

They were said to have fled the attack and hid in the bush but were traced by the bandits and shot dead.

