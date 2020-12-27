BREAKING: Kidnapped Kaduna PFN Chairman, Wife, Regain Freedom

Kidnapped Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, and his wife, Cindy, have regained freedom from their captors.

At about 8:00 pm on Christmas day, Gunmen invaded the Albarka Prayer Camp at Fadan Kagoma near Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, shot indiscriminately before taking away the cleric, wife and one other person identified as Mr Douglas to an unknown destination.

A government statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said Bako and the wife were freed from the kidnappers’ den on Sunday.

The statement was titled, ‘Apostle Bako, wife regain freedom.’

The commissioner said the Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kaduna State, Rev. Tony Inwulale, also confirmed the government's development.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.

“The security agencies have informed the Kaduna State Government of the release of Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako, on Sunday afternoon by their abductors,” the commissioner added.