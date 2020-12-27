Enugu Community Youths Burn Houses, Vehicles To Protest Alleged Killing Of Monarch By Police

Youths of Oruku Community in the Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have taken to the streets to protest the death of a traditional ruler who was allegedly shot dead by police officers on Saturday.

According to PUNCH, the community's traditional ruler, Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, was shot dead by policemen in mufti while he was addressing members of his community at Oruku Town Hall.

The development sparked outrage among the youths who in turn set houses and vehicles ablaze to protest against the monarch's death.

Residents alleged that the armed policemen, who were in mufti, invaded the venue of the meeting in SUVs on Saturday.

The policemen were said to have been armed with AK-47 rifles.

"The traditional ruler was presiding over the meeting and the three men pointed (guns) at him, and immediately, one of the policemen shot him in the thigh and he fell down bleeding. There was confusion after the royal father was shot. Everybody in the hall ran for safety,” a source said.

It was learnt that the royal father, who was elected by his community on December 26, 2019, reportedly bled to death before he could get medical attention.

His corpse was deposited at the National Orthopedic Hospital mortuary in Enugu.

As a result of the incident, some aggrieved members of Oruku community regrouped on Saturday evening and attacked the homes of some members of the community.

More than four houses and some vehicles were reportedly set ablaze by the mob.

Efforts to reach Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, proved abortive as he did not pick up his call.

He also had yet to respond to a text message sent to him on the development as at the time of filing this report.