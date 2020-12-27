I'd Be Going For Master's After Law School – 78-Year-Old Fresh Law Graduate

The septuagenarian, in an interview with PUNCH, said the motivation behind his return to school at an old age to study law, was to contribute to society.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2020

A 78-year-old fresh graduate of law from Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Chief Suleiman Adepoju, has said that he will be going for a master's degree finishing from law school. 

The septuagenarian, in an interview with PUNCH, said the motivation behind his return to school at an old age to study law, was to contribute to society. 

Adepoju noted that the courses he found most challenging were Jurisprudence and Legal Theory, Law of Evidence and Company Law, to mention a few.

He said, "I was lucky to be an adorable child, well loved by the generality of people in my immediate environment. l am happy to say with confidence that l enjoyed the goodwill of my parents. So also, l enjoyed the love of my peers. It is the same now by the grace of God.

"My parents were illiterate but they were very good parents, who cared for their children. Within the limit of their resources, they sent me to school. They cared for all of us when they were alive. That’s what I can say about them; may their souls rest in peace.

"My father had two wives and he had 11 children. I am number three. I have two women ahead of me and the others came after me. 

"My childhood ambition as a child when I was in secondary school was to be a banker. And God gave me the grace to achieve it. When I left secondary school in 1962, I worked for two years at the National Bank of Nigeria; then I went abroad to study banking. When I came back, I joined Wema Bank in 1972. 
"In 1990, I registered to read law at the University of Lagos with the backing of the then Dean of Law Faculty, who was later the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, the late Prof. Jelili Adebisi Omotola. I was then a director in the bank. My schedule of duty did not allow me to finish the law programme at the time; so, I suspended it. I retired in 1995 and then in 2016 I thought why did’t I go back to this programme? 
"That was how I went back to read law at  Lead City University. And to God be the glory, I met very good people, good lecturers and colleagues who were kind to me. I had a very good time in school." 

"I found Criminal Law a bit technical; because of my age, I am not planning to go into litigation, wearing gown and going to court. I’ll like to be a corporate lawyer. After I finish from law school, if God spares my life, I will go back to school to get a master’s degree in law," he added. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Why We May Go On Strike Early 2021 – Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Qualified Teachers Abandon Niger State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Buhari Approves N164.7m For Tuition Fees For Chibok Girls
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Engineer Says UNILAG Decaying Infrastructure Exemplifies State of Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Dapchi Girls: Adamawa Bans Visitors From Girls' Schools
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education OAU Students, Management Clash Over Hall Of Residence
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Naira To Fall Further In January 2021, Says CBN Report
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Representatives Drops Motion Inviting Buhari Over Insecurity, Members Apologise To Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Muhammadu Buhari; 'Hapless Dogs And Baboons Bathing In Blood' By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Use Christmas Period To Cause National Disunity, Lai Mohammed Cautions Kukah Over Attack On Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Is A Fake President, Afghanistan Elections Far Better Than US 2020 Poll - Donald Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Shettima’s Bitter Truths To Power, By Gimba Kakanda
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 20 Nigerian Doctors Died In One Week From COVID-19 Complications – NMA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap PFN Chairman, Wife At Kaduna Prayer Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Enugu Community Youths Burn Houses, Vehicles To Protest Alleged Killing Of Monarch By Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Speaking For Himself, United Kingdom Dissociates Self From Gowon’s Alleged Looting
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government To Lift Total Shutdown Of Third Mainland Bridge Midnight
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad