Nigeria’s Women Affairs Minister, Tallen Tests Positive For COVID-19

The minister disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, which was personally signed by her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2020

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tallen said though she was asymptomatic, her test result showed that she was positive.

She urged Nigerians to keep her in their prayers and implored everyone to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as Nigeria and the world grapple with the second wave of the pandemic.

The statement read, “Following interactions with individuals that later showed asymptomatic signs of COVID-19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on me and members of my family, my result returned positive while the results of members of my family were negative.

"Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation while receiving treatment.

“Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic. I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.”

A number of public office holders in Nigeria have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered. 
They include Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde. 

However, Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi died following complications from COVID-19 infections. 

