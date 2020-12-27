Shops, Valuables Ruined In Ketu Plank Market Inferno

Goods worth millions of naira and shops were destroyed at Ketu Plank Market on Sunday.

This was as a result of a fire outbreak in one part of the market.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said emergency responders had curtailed the fire though the cause of the fire was still unknown.

He also stated that no lives were lost in the incident.

“Emergency responders comprising LASEMA Response Team and the Lagos State Fire Service have curtailed the raging inferno at Ketu Plank Market on Demurin Street, Ketu, Lagos.

“The cause of the fire incident, which reportedly started from one part of the market, has yet to be ascertained, however, it is evident that there is extensive damage with valuable goods destroyed by the fire.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno which has been brought under control and dampened down.”