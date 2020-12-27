Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers In Oyo

A source told SaharaReporters that the farmers were killed while returning home from the market.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2020

No fewer than three farmers in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed on Friday.

SaharaReporters learnt that two of the farmers, who were not Nigerians, had gone to Budo Musa to buy a ram for the christening of the baby of one of the victims but were attacked on their way home from the market.

The source said one of them lost his life during the attack while the other escaped with injuries.

It was gathered that the lucky victim was receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the area as at the time of filing this report.

“Two Jukus (foreigners) went to Budo Musa to buy ram for a naming ceremony (christening of a baby) but on their way back, they were attacked by four armed men suspected to be herdsmen. One of the foreigners lost his life during the attack while the other escaped with injuries,” the source said.

In another development, our correspondent learnt that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed two farmers on their farms in the local government area.

SaharaReporters gathered that there were indications that the two victims struggled with the herdsmen before they were shot dead.

The source urged the government to find a lasting solution to farmers/herders’ clashes, saying, "Does these people realise they are killing us on our soil?"

SaharaReporters, New York

