Ugandan Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine’s Security Aide Murdered

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2020

Francis Senteza Kalibala, a member of Ugandan presidential candidate, Bobi Wine’s security team has been murdered.

According to Wine on his verified Twitter handle, Kalibala was run over by a ‘military-police truck’.

“I regret to announce the murder of my security team member, Francis Senteza Kalibala, aka Frank,” he wrote.

“He was deliberately run over by a military-police truck, No. H4DF 2382, which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention.” 

Wine, leader of the opposition National Unity Platform party has seen his campaign almost turned into a battlefield, with gunshots, heavy use of tear gas and beatings of his supporters by the police.

He said that after three attempts on his life, it was clear the government wanted him dead. 

