UPDATED: We Counted 10 Dead Bodies After Boko Haram Attack On Borno Communities –Source

The villages include Tashan Alade, Shaffa and Khiributu.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 27, 2020

At least 10 persons were reportedly killed after armed men suspected to be Boko Haram members attacked four communities in the Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

File photo used to illustrate story
Though, Governor Babagana Zulum in a statement by his spokesperson, Isa Gusau, claimed three people were killed, a local security source told SaharaReporters that 10 corpses, mostly men and children, were counted by the villagers.

“The gunmen simply opened fire on both the residents and their livestock. We counted about 10 corpses, mostly men and children,” the source said.

SaharaReporters had on Saturday reported how fighters in 10 trucks attacked the villages near Chibok in the southern part of Borno State and set fire to homes and public buildings while firing sporadically at residents.

The gunmen also burnt down two Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN) churches in Tashan Allade.

Speaking during a visit to the communities on Sunday, Zulum said thousands of bags of farm produce recently harvested by farmers were looted by the terrorists, who also emptied shops and market stalls.

In Shafa, the governor ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other components to strengthen the local security network in the community. 

The recent attacks on the communities came a few days after a similar incident occurred in Pemi, a ward in the Chibok Local Government Area of the state, where about eight people were killed.

Saharareporters, New York

