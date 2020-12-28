Bandits Kill Vigilante Leader, Kidnap Eight In Katsina

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday night reportedly killed Mallam Ummaru Balli, leader of a vigilance group in Maigora town in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to PUNCH, the bandits also allegedly abducted eight persons during the attack which took place in Rimi village in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

File Photo

It was learnt that Balli had led other vigilantes to Rimi to tackle the bandits operating there that night.

Residents further disclosed that the group engaged the bandits in a gun duel which led to the death of Balli.

The bandits reportedly left for the forest with the eight abducted victims.

Balli has since been buried according to Muslim rites.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, had yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing the report. Governor Aminu Masari’s Special Adviser on Security, Mallam Ibrahim Katsina, did not answer his phone and had yet to respond to the text message sent to him as at the time of filing the report either.

