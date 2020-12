The official residence of the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State, Major General Jamil Sarham, is currently on fire.

The cause of the fire that caught the building located at Ungwan Sariki area of Kaduna has not been ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Spokesman for the NDA, Major Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, adding that "It was a minor incident that affected part of staff accommodation which was contained. No injury or fatality recorded".