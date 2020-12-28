COVID-19: President Ramaphosa Bans Alcohol Sale In South Africa

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2020

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a ban on alcohol sales and said use of face masks would be mandatory in public as his country became the continent’s first to record one million coronavirus cases.

According to AFP, Ramaphosa also announced the closure of all beaches and public swimming pools in the country’s infection hotspots, which include Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and several coastal areas.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

In addition, South Africa is extending its nighttime curfew by four hours, requiring all residents to be at home from 9 pm until 6 am, the President said.

Ramaphosa said the ban on selling of alcohol and other new restrictions would take effect at midnight.

He said anyone found not wearing a mask in a public place would be subject to a fine or a criminal charge punishable by a possible jail sentence.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

