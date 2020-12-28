How I Traffic Young Girls To My Husband In Italy For Prostitution – Ogun Kidnap Suspect

Police authorities in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old suspected human trafficking kingpin, Comfort Innocent, over the abduction and trafficking of two underaged girls.

According to Channels Television, the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and one Sakirat Fasasi, both residents of Siun town in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, that the suspect abducted their daughters – Blessing Aduratola, 15 and Hasisat Fasasi, 16.

The suspect Comfort Innocent

They further explained that the suspect who is a notorious human trafficker was about to take the two girls to Libya where they would be forced into prostitution.

The police spokesperson added that following this, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, Mathew Ediae, and his team succeeded in arresting the suspect.

He said that on interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime of human trafficking and that she had been in the business for a long time.

“She confessed further that her husband is based in Italy while she stays in Nigeria, recruiting young girls and sending them to her husband in Italy en route Libya where they would be used as prostitutes.

“Concerning the two girls she recently abducted, she confessed that the two of them had been taken to Kaduna State from where they will be transported to Libya,” the police spokesperson explained.

The two victims according to him have been rescued from Kaduna State by the police.