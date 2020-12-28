How I Traffic Young Girls To My Husband In Italy For Prostitution – Ogun Kidnap Suspect

The police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and one Sakirat Fasasi, both residents of Siun town in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, that the suspect abducted their daughters – Blessing Aduratola, 15 and Hasisat Fasasi, 16.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2020

Police authorities in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old suspected human trafficking kingpin, Comfort Innocent, over the abduction and trafficking of two underaged girls.

According to Channels Television, the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and one Sakirat Fasasi, both residents of Siun town in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, that the suspect abducted their daughters – Blessing Aduratola, 15 and Hasisat Fasasi, 16.

The suspect Comfort Innocent Vanguard

They further explained that the suspect who is a notorious human trafficker was about to take the two girls to Libya where they would be forced into prostitution.

The police spokesperson added that following this, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, Mathew Ediae, and his team succeeded in arresting the suspect.

He said that on interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime of human trafficking and that she had been in the business for a long time.

“She confessed further that her husband is based in Italy while she stays in Nigeria, recruiting young girls and sending them to her husband in Italy en route Libya where they would be used as prostitutes.

“Concerning the two girls she recently abducted, she confessed that the two of them had been taken to Kaduna State from where they will be transported to Libya,” the police spokesperson explained.

The two victims according to him have been rescued from Kaduna State by the police.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Top Crime Hotbeds, Playgrounds Of Cultists, Kidnappers, Robbers, Others In Lagos, Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Sources Reveal That $2million Was Carted Away During Delta Bullion Van Robbery
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Three Agip Staff Killed In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Idris Meets Buhari In Daura, Begs For Tenure Extension Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME How Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Was Arrested After Killing Assistant Police Commissioner In Cross River
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Central Bank Governor Emefiele, Deputy Adamu And Top Officials Discussed How To Cover-Up N500bn Which They Stole From The CBN
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Presidential System ‘Totally Useless’, Northern Region Now Ready For Restructuring – Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Consistently Deceived By Buhari Government – Cardinal Onaiyekan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion My Persons Of The Year: Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed - The Three Blind Mice By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
CRIME Top Crime Hotbeds, Playgrounds Of Cultists, Kidnappers, Robbers, Others In Lagos, Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Outrage As Suspected SWAT Operatives Storm Enugu Townhall Meeting, Kill Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money Naira To Fall Further In January 2021, Says CBN Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Travellers Buying Fake COVID-19 Result Certificates In Lagos – Health Commissioner
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Sacrifice Biafra For Your Presidential Ambition, IPOB Tells Governor Umahi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Nigerian Defence Academy Commandant’s Residence
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad