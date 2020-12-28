I Lost Two Children In A Year To Nigeria’s Bad Governance – Father Of Slain Corps Member

Mr. Yusuf Suleimon Bomoi, father of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member recently killed by suspected highway robbers, has said he lost two children within a year because of bad governance in the country.

Suleimon disclosed that close to the end of 2019, he lost a child to a road accident. He lamented losing another child close to the end of 2020 to highway robbers.

Late Suleiman Yusuf Bomai

The father of 10 made this known in an exclusive interview with SaharaReporters.

See Also Insecurity Corps Member Returning From Orientation Camp Killed By Gunmen On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Others Abducted

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Suleiman Yusuf (his son), a corps member in Osun State, was shot dead along Jere-Abuja Road by some highway robbers while on his way home.

Suleiman Yusuf, who had completed his 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1B orientation programme at the National Youth Service Corps Permanent Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun State, on Tuesday, 22nd December, departed together with his colleagues to the northern part of the country but they were attacked by suspected armed robbers on the road the following day.

Narrating his ordeal, the father of the deceased blamed his son’s death on security challenges facing the country. He however said that every person involved in the death of his son would surely face the consequences.

He said, “Whoever does this to us will surely face the consequences and the law one day because the person killed an innocent boy. It’s so sad that I lost my son so quickly.

“I had 10 children and now I’m left with eight. Around this time last year, I lost a child in a road accident because of the bad roads in the country and now I lost another one to armed robbers due to the incompetent government and the security challenges facing the country.

“It’s so sad that we are facing a very big issue in this country, which is insecurity. The government needs to stand up to its responsibilities and act fast on this issue. Today, many of us are always scared of going to the market and other places because of the fear of attackers. We can barely sleep well and also travel. The insecurity situation in this country needs immediate attention."

See Also News NYSC Scheme Killing Many Graduates, Scrap It – Nigerians React To Death Of Corps Member Killed By Kidnappers

See Also News My Brother Wanted To Join Army After Service – Sister Of Corps Member Killed By Kidnappers