JusticeForDonDavis Trends As Nigerians Demand Justice For Schoolboy Sexually Molested At Deeper Life School

Nigerians on social media are demanding justice for 11-year-old student, Don Davis Archibong, who was allegedly sexually abused at Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Deborah Okezie, the mother of the Junior Secondary School 1 pupil at the Christian school, had last week shared a video on her Facebook account wherein she alleged that her son was starved and molested by some senior pupils of the school.

Okezie claimed that the senior pupils molested the boy by pushing their hands and legs into his anus.

The mother said her son told her that they threatened to kill him if he reported to the principal or his parents.

With the #JusticeForDonDavis hashtag on Twitter, Nigerians on Twitter are calling for justice for Don Davis after the mother revealed he now experiences nightmares and suddenly rises from sleep.

For instance, Socio-political activist, and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, an advocacy group that brings attention to the abduction of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Nigeria in 2014, Aisha Yesufu, on her handle, @AishaYesufu, tweeted, “It seems that many didn't learn from ‪#MeToo. Many will do anything to see ‪#JusticeForDonDavis fade away because they are afraid the searchlight is going to come to the crimes of molestation that they committed! The number of people on the sanctimonious throne that molested little boys will shock you! We have refused to open the door all this while. ‪#JusticeForDonDavis will give many men the voice to call out the men that raped them when they were young.”

Another Twitter user, whose handle is @Petayeni, wrote: “Yes na. All deeper Life High School should be shut. All boarding schools in Nigeria should be closed (including Federal Government schools). In fact, all schools should be closed. ‪#JusticeForDonDavis should be carried out accordingly.”

In the same vein, @Shayne wrote before and after pictures of Davis: “Only God knows what would have happened to this boy if his mum had not had that scary dream. Maybe he would have died, school terms it as an accident, boy gets buried and forgotten. The end! But God forbid! So, let's get ‪#JusticeForDonDavis.”

Before & after pics of Davis.

Only God knows what would have happened to this boy, if his mom didn't get that scary dream. Maybe he would have died, school terms it an accident, boy gets buried and forgotten. The end! But God forbid! So, let's get #JusticeForDonDavis



@SaintMa41005848‪ said, “#Justicefordondavis Boarding school is the worst place for any child to be in, especially when they are either just boys or girls. Dear Pastor (William) Kumuyi (founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry), do not put Christ to shame, do something.”

Similarly, @dokubo_kenneth wrote: “If Don Davies was a girl by now, FIDA (The International Federation of Women Lawyers) and other human rights organisations would have carried the case on their head like Gala and pure water in traffic (taken up the case with determination to get justice). Again, because he is a boy child, nobody wants to plead his cause ‪#JusticeForDonDavis.”

@Faevy_Lugards also wrote, “We see something so precious and beautiful but we abuse...what really is wrong with humans…how can people be so heartless and cruel...an 11-year-old raped, abused, starved and threatened and you see the [email protected]‪#deeperlifehigh trying to cover it up...we have to Sorosoke (speak up), my people. ‪#JusticeForDonDavis.”

Also, @Chief_talker said, “Until Pastor Kumuyi sees all this and condemns it publicly, we won't stop ooo. Any deeper Life (church) member here should tell their pastor to tell their senior pastors until Baba himself hears this. Abi una no dey twitter (Or are you not on Twitter)? #JusticeForDonDavis ‪#deeperlifehighschool ‪#justicefordondavies.”

@BhadmusAkeem wrote: “State ministries are filled with lots of evil doers. In 2018 when I had an issue with a school, a staff member of the state Ministry of Education made sure the school went scot-free. In fact, a young staff member on Twitter who wanted to help with the case stopped picking up my calls. ‪#JusticeForDonDavis.

“Am I surprised Mrs Enobong Udemeabasi Mbobo, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Education is trying to silence the mother of the victim? Nope, I’m not. It’s what they do because the schools ‘take care of them’ a lot.

“Or should I talk about how Ministry of Justice staff members were bribed to move a case from one court to a favourable court for the school just to get back-door judgement? These are ministries where people who have children work. It’s only God that can judge all of them.”

@Jessica12754192 wrote: “We fear the rape of our daughters, now we have to fear the rape of our sons? Imagine if this boy hadn't opened up and carried this pain into adulthood, what kind of man would he be? It makes you think of the man you judge, what has he been through? What pain is he hiding? ‪#JusticeForDonDavis.”

@Sther_MOA said, “So that's all? #JusticeForDonDavis just disappeared off the trends table like that? For people who are always complaining about sexually abused boys not getting enough attention, you all put in too little energy into demanding justice for this poor boy. #deeperlifehighschool.”

And as for @Biisi96, “Missionary school but you are trying to silence your victim. If an institution tightly affiliated with your church can be this vile and wicked in the public eye, it’s only you people and God that know what goes behind the science in your church. #JusticeForDonDavis.”

@That_IjebuBadoo said: “A mum was documenting her son's abuse online, an abuse that almost killed him and has traumatised him. The Commissioner for Education called her to the office & seized her phone. This is Nigeria, the abuse of children is seen as an embarrassment to the government. #JusticeForDonDavis.”

@_chidinmaaaa wrote: “Don Davis is an 11-year-old boy who was maltreated and molested at Deeper Life High School, Uyo. The mother has been seeking justice but the school and the state government want to kill the case. So guys, let's help Don Davis get the justice he deserves ‪#JusticeForDonDavis.”

“Elisha Abbo is still in office. A governor reconciled a woman with her abuser. Now, a commissioner for education is supporting a school in covering up the sexual abuse of a minor. The Nigerian government has a notorious pattern of shielding abusers. ‪#justicefordondavis,” @sa_vvy wrote.