My Brother Wanted To Join Army After Service – Sister Of Corps Member Killed By Kidnappers

Yusuf and 16 other corps members were attacked along Jere-Abuja Expressway after leaving Ede NYSC Orientation Camp in Osun State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2020

Amina Yusuf Bomai, sister of Suleiman Yusuf Bomai, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member recently killed by kidnappers, has said the deceased wished to join the Nigerian Army after his service year.

Yusuf and 16 other corps members were attacked along Jere-Abuja Expressway after leaving Ede NYSC Orientation Camp in Osun State.

LIB

He was said to be a graduate of English Language from the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Amina said the NYSC authorities have presented a cheque of N500,000 as death benefit to the family.

“I received a call from his friend around 6pm that day, he asked me where my father was. I asked him if something was wrong and he told me my brother had an accident on his way back from camp, then I gave the phone to my father. I don’t know what happened after that, I just saw my father crying.

“Days after the incident, the NYSC sent the Yobe state coordinator to our house; they came with N500,000 from the Director General of the agency.

“My brother was very hard-working. He was a nice person. He was a religious person and was very intelligent. He loved football.”

When asked what her brother had planned to do after the one-year mandatory service, she said he “wished to be a soldier”.

Following Bomai’s death, some Nigerians on Twitter urged the government to scrap the NYSC scheme, saying it had outlived its usefulness.

They described the scheme as the fastest way for graduates to meet their ‘untimely death’.

SaharaReporters, New York

