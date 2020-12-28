Nigerian Arrested In India For Possession Of Cocaine

A 46-year-old Nigerian national was arrested in Thiruvanmiyur, India on Saturday night, allegedly for possessing 55 grammes of cocaine. He was caught by a special team of the Adyar district police.

According to NewIndianExpress, the accused, Alif Oluwasun Ibrahim, was nabbed based on a tip-off when he reached the Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus to board a bus to Puducherry.

File photo used to illustrate story

He was allegedly planning to sell the cocaine, which was packed in 55 sachets.

Investigations revealed Alif Oluwasun often flew from Nigeria to Pune, where he bought cocaine in bulk before going to Chennai by bus to sell each gramme for Rs 6,000-10,000 (approximately between N31,000 and N51,000).

“He does not stay in Chennai, but delivers to those who place orders over the phone, and returns to Nigeria by flight,” said inspector Ramasundaram.