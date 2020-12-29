Aisha Yesufu Calls Out Pastor Kumuyi Over Assault On Schoolboy At Deeper Life School

Human rights activist and a co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has criticised the founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi, for not speaking against the alleged molestation of a schoolboy, Don Davis, in the school owned by the church in Uyo.

Eleven-year-old Don Davis Archibong, a pupil of Deeper Life High School in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, was allegedly ill-treated and starved by the senior pupils of the school.

While the management of the ministry had suspended the principal of the school, Mr Solomon Ndidi, and also released a statement that an investigation into the matter had begun, Yesufu berated Kumuyi for not speaking against the ill-treatment experienced by the boy.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Yesufu said, “Dear Pastor Kumuyi @pastorwf_kumuyi If it was Buhari’s issue, we would have heard your voice loud and clear. A vulnerable child needs your voice but it has been silent. Why? A shepherd is supposed to protect its weakest, not strongest. #JusticeForDonDavis.”

Her audacious tweet, however, attracted reactions from Twitter users lending their voices for and against the comment by Yesufu.

“I respect you, Ma, but you are very wrong on this your false accusation,” Akintona Olawale Samuel @AkintonaO reacted. “You have never heard Pastor Kumuyi meddling in Buhari or anything political. Always fact-check your claims, please. The Education Secretary of the church will be giving an update on Don Davis’ issue today.”

In a tweet supporting Yesufu, Gift Augustine @GiftAugustine19 said, “I don’t like dragging pastors but when something of this magnitude happens, someone or one of the pastors in charge of the zone should have spoken up. You should realise that Don Davis is one of the victims, what of those who are scared to speak up, or have been darkened by their experience and never spoke up and now doing to others. Please, let’s remember to be empathetic, you are first humans before Christians.”