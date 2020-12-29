Alleged Assault: Justice Will Be Served, Seen By All, Says Deeper Life School Education Secretary

Deeper Christian Life Ministry has vowed to ensure justice is served in the case of molestation and assault on Don Davis Archibong, a Junior Secondary School 1 student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The church has come under intense public criticism of its silence on the issue.

Reacting to this in a video on Tuesday, the Educational Secretary of the Deeper Life High School, Thelma Malaka, said the church had been quiet because there was an ongoing investigation into the matter.

According to Malaka, the police are currently investigating the matter and have invited staff members and students involved in the issue for interrogations.

However, she said the detailed interrogations had to be postponed due to the Christmas holiday but noted that a new date would soon be communicated by the police authorities.

She also enjoined the public to be on the lookout for the final reports of the investigation, saying it would be as transparent as possible.

She said, “This is a further statement to the first we shared to discerning observers on the allegation of molestation of a JSS 1 student, Don Davis at our Uyo campus, Akwa Ibom state.

"First and foremost, permit me to remind you that the office of the governor of Akwa Ibom State has taken over the investigation of the matter to ensure neutrality and dispassionate outcome; we appreciate the concerned efforts of everyone who has shown support for the investigation thus far.

"We reiterate that we will be transparent and that justice will not only be served, it will be seen by all that it has been served.

"Recall that we had earlier suspended the principal of the affected campus and initiated an investigation into the matter. We decided to restrain ourselves from further comments after the first update because we thought it is sub judice to comment on a matter currently under investigation.

"However, considering the potential part of this issue, especially on what we stand for, we are compelled to provide an early update before the final report is released by the government. The panel has sat and we have presented staff members and students of our school who have been mentioned in this particular case all through the period of investigation.

"We believe that the government will share the final report once the investigation is concluded.

"Secondly, as a parent myself, I do care about the mental and physical health of Don Davis who has been at the centre of this issue. Despite the intriguing undermining, we will continue to show our love to him within the limits permitted by his parents.

"We have unflinching confidence in our God, to resolve the issue such that at the end, the truth will ultimately prevail.

"Thirdly, I will like to let you know that the police are currently investigating this matter and we have been invited to share our own side of the story, the detailed interrogation was however adjourned due to the holidays.

"We believe that a new date will be communicated as soon as possible by the police authorities.

"Finally, we would like to restate that Deeper Life High School stands on the core values of integrity and uprightness and will not attempt to cover up any immoral act under any guise.

"We enjoin the public to be on the lookout for the final report as will be released by the appropriate authorities soon."

Eleven-year-old Don Davis was allegedly assaulted and starved by the senior pupils of the school. The pupil’s mother, Deborah Okezie, had cried out to Nigerians, pleading for help to get justice for her son who had been molested by his senior students and starved consistently at the Uyo Campus of the school despite the full payment of school fees.

She said she had gone to pick him up from the school on a Friday but noticed that he was sick and had not been attended to. The mother also alleged that she noticed her son was not able to sit properly, which prompted her to check his buttocks. From the look of his anus, Deborah said her son had been sexually molested. This was said to have been confirmed by doctors at the hospital where Don Davis was taken.