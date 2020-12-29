Deeper Life School: My Assaulted Son’s Medical Report Will Be Made Public Soon, Says Mother

Okezie had taken to social media to demand justice for her son, saying she went to the school and saw that her son was sick and lacked appropriate care.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

Deborah Okezie, mother to Don Davis, the 11-year-old Deeper Life High School pupil who was allegedly molested, has said the medical report of the boy is out and will be released to the public at the appropriate time. 

Okezie, who stated this in an interview with PUNCH on Tuesday, however, did not disclose the time she would divulge the details.

Okezie said, “The report is out but we will release it to the public at the appropriate time.” 

Okezie had taken to social media to demand justice for her son, saying she went to the school and saw that her son was sick and lacked appropriate care.

She noted that after much inquiry from her son, he alleged that the principal of the school moved him to the senior pupils’ hostel for bed-wetting. She said according to her son’s account, the senior pupils molested him by pushing their hands and legs into his anus and threatening to kill him if he reported to the principal or his mother. See Also Education Deeper Life School: Another Parent Said Her Child Was Also Assaulted, Says Mother Of Alleged Victim 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

The mother noted that when she reported the matter to the principal, she promised to move the 11-year-old boy back to the junior hostel but allegedly failed to do so.

The management of the Deeper Life High School, in a statement issued on Monday, suspended the principal of the school, Ndidi Solomon, over the alleged molestation of Okezie’s son, Don Davis, who has since been hospitalised following the incident.

The school management also promised to investigate the matter alongside the state government. See Also News My Life Is Not Safe, Mother Of Assaulted Deeper Life School Student Cries Out 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Governor Udom Emmanuel had since mandated the state Commissioner for Education, Enobong Mboho, to commence investigation into the case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Racism, Murder: Nigerians Students Recount Ordeal In US, India, Cyprus, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education ABU Fake Certificate Saga: Registry Workers Ask Management To Investigate Alleged Forged Result Of Graduate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Deeper Life School: Another Parent Said Her Child Was Also Assaulted, Says Mother Of Alleged Victim
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education NANS President's Threat To ASUU Out Of Ignorance, Not Position Of Nigerian Students --- South-West Zone
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Education Ajasin Varsity Lecturers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Visually Impaired Student Sues UNILAG For Assault, Removal From Office
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sex Man Dies During Sex Romp With Married Woman In Cross River
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics My Two Parents Are From Abeokuta, I Bear Owu Tribal Marks, Obasanjo Counters Igbo Ancestry Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Wife Of Edo Commissioner For Justice, Mrakpor Allegedly Beats 68-Year-Old Woman To A Pulp
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity I Didn't Call For A Coup —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kaduna Government Directs Nigerian Breweries To Reduce Beer Production
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Hope The North Are Serious About Call For Restructuring, Afenifere Reacts To Ango Abdullahi's Criticism Of Nigeria’s Structure
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Confirms Killing Of Bandits’ Kingpin Who Abducted Four Seminarians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Blindfold, Kill Delta Chief Inside ACP’s Office, Youths Demand Justice
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad