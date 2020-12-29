Deeper Life School: My Assaulted Son’s Medical Report Will Be Made Public Soon, Says Mother

Deborah Okezie, mother to Don Davis, the 11-year-old Deeper Life High School pupil who was allegedly molested, has said the medical report of the boy is out and will be released to the public at the appropriate time.

Okezie, who stated this in an interview with PUNCH on Tuesday, however, did not disclose the time she would divulge the details.

Okezie said, “The report is out but we will release it to the public at the appropriate time.”

Okezie had taken to social media to demand justice for her son, saying she went to the school and saw that her son was sick and lacked appropriate care.

She noted that after much inquiry from her son, he alleged that the principal of the school moved him to the senior pupils' hostel for bed-wetting. She said according to her son's account, the senior pupils molested him by pushing their hands and legs into his anus and threatening to kill him if he reported to the principal or his mother.

The mother noted that when she reported the matter to the principal, she promised to move the 11-year-old boy back to the junior hostel but allegedly failed to do so.

The management of the Deeper Life High School, in a statement issued on Monday, suspended the principal of the school, Ndidi Solomon, over the alleged molestation of Okezie’s son, Don Davis, who has since been hospitalised following the incident.

The school management also promised to investigate the matter alongside the state government.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had since mandated the state Commissioner for Education, Enobong Mboho, to commence investigation into the case.