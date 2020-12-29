I’ve Abandoned My Farm For Two Years, Lost N72m To Insecurity In The Process – Nigerian Farmers’ President

According to him, the current security challenges, particularly in the North, have greatly affected the agricultural sector and taken a toll on food supply in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

The National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim, has said he has not visited his farm for two years due to banditry in the North-West region of the country.

Kabir disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with SaharaReporters about the adverse effects of worsening insecurity on farmers in the country.

President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir-Ibrahim

According to him, the current security challenges, particularly in the North, have greatly affected the agricultural sector and taken a toll on food supply in the country. Ibrahim blamed the rising food prices on the insecurity situation that is preventing farmers from accessing their farms and even harvesting.

“People cannot go to their farms in the North because of banditry,” Ibrahim said. “People are being abducted and even killed on their farms. There are some that are not reported. We face banditry mostly in Katsina and Zamfara states. I live in Katsina. The last time I visited my farm was in 2018.”

He continued, “I have a 1,000-hectare farm here in Katsina which I have abandoned for two years. Bandits abduct high profile people for money so I don’t go there. I also told my workers to stay away from the farm.”

Giving an estimate of how much the situation has cost him in the last 24 months that he has forsaken his farm, Ibrahim said, “In Nigeria, we give unrealistic figures, but going by the grain crops that I plant on my farm which are maize, sorghum and millet, let’s say like N36 million annually. I have to adapt to play safe, so I focus on animal husbandry. I rear livestock in an enclosed environment.”

He also talked about the efforts of the security operatives in ensuring the safety of farmers in the North, saying, “In the North-East, there is a combination of security operatives, including army and community vigilantes that escort farmers to work on their farms. I am not sure if they (farmers) are paying them. It will be foolhardy to say farmers are paying them. I don’t want to say things that I’m not sure of.

“I cannot give you facts and figures, but I can tell you that this insecurity has forced farmers away from the farms, and generally it is affecting food security in the nation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Food UN Providing Food to Refugees Fleeing Violence in Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Food Food Prices Rise In Nigeria As Global Costs Drop
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Food Nigeria Joins Somalia, Sudan As Countries With Worst Food Crisis -United Nations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Importers Smuggling Rice In Tyres, Says Economist
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Displaced Persons Protest Over Lack Of Food, Water In Adamawa
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, COVID-19 Patients Protest Ill-treatment, Hunger In Gombe
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics My Two Parents Are From Abeokuta, I Bear Owu Tribal Marks, Obasanjo Counters Igbo Ancestry Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sex Man Dies During Sex Romp With Married Woman In Cross River
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity I Didn't Call For A Coup —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Wife Of Edo Commissioner For Justice, Mrakpor Allegedly Beats 68-Year-Old Woman To A Pulp
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity You're Religious Bigots – SOKAPU Attacks Arewa Youths, Backs Kukah On Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Labour Party Chairman, Abdulsalam Dies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Kaduna Government Directs Nigerian Breweries To Reduce Beer Production
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Confirms Killing Of Bandits’ Kingpin Who Abducted Four Seminarians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Knock Bill Gates Over Comment On Africa’s Low COVID-19 Cases, Deaths
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad