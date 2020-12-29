Kaduna Confirms Killing Of Bandits’ Kingpin Who Abducted Four Seminarians

Kachalla was killed alongside other bandits during a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

A notorious bandits’ and kidnap kingpin, identified as Nasiru Kachalla, who was terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja highway and other parts of Kaduna State, has been killed. 

Nasiru Kachalla Vanguard Newspaper

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this on Monday, December 28, 2020.

He further disclosed that Kachalla masterminded the abduction of four seminarians and the killing of one of them in January.

Aruwan said, “Security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government the killing of a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla.

“Kachalla, who had been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry, was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

“Human intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

“The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun Local Government in Kaduna Central Senatorial District. A dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle was said to have triggered the fatal confrontation.”

