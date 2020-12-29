Kaduna Government Directs Nigerian Breweries To Reduce Beer Production

The Kaduna State plant of the Nigerian Breweries Plc is currently facing acute shortage of beer products, after the state government reportedly directed the factory to reduce the production and sales of the products.

SaharaReporters learnt that the decision is affecting marketers, who have had to resort to importation of the products from as far as Aba, Abia State and Imo State, to augment the supply gap.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai

An insider noted that the decision of the state government to direct the factory to cut down on production might be connected to the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that distributors and dealers in the company’s products are worried that they have to incur extra costs due to importation of beer into the state.

But an insider at the Nigerian Breweries stated that the shortage of the beers, being experienced currently across the northern zone during this period, was due to consumers’ high demand towards the festive period.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, also said the problem might last for another two weeks before the situation improved.

A dealer also told SaharaReporters that the major problem was due to the production that had to be cut down following the directive given to the brewery.

“Something must be done to reverse this situation. It has already led to hikes in prices of some beers in the state,” he added.

The NB products’ distribution, operation and consumption had been facing severe attacks in most parts of the northern states in recent times, especially in Kano and Zaria in Kaduna State, among others.

NB spokesman, Mr Danjuma, did not answer his calls as at the time of filing this report.