Kogi Youths Protest Against Poor Health Facilities, Insecurity

Youths from the Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State have taken to the streets to protest against the poor government facilities and insecurity in their areas, saying that residents of the council area do not feel any meaningful impact of the state government.

The youths lamented that the LGA, which has 10 wards, has only one government hospital, the Comprehensive Health Centre, Edega, Ibaji, which is currently in a state of decrepit.

Kogi youths protest

The youths, numbering more than 100 under the aegis of the Ibaji Progressive Youth Foundation, bore several placards including, “Let there be peace again in Ibaji,” “Silence is a crime,” “Make Ibaji Great Again”, and “We must fight for our rights”

SaharaReporters can confirm that the only government hospital in the LGA has dilapidated ceilings, unkempt beds and a bushy environment.

The Chairman of the forum, Comrade Apeh Kelvin, while speaking with SaharaReporters, said, “We want the government of the state and of the federation to see what we are passing through here. We want our members in the National Assembly and the state House of Assembly to take this up and cause a positive change.

“The recent LGA election in our area was a fraud. I am standing behind the LGA National Electoral Commission office. It has been down for many years due to bad governance.

“The only government hospital in our area is a very big building. The hospital is functioning but no doctors. They accept patients with only nurses. There is no bed to accept the patients. They use floor mats in some parts of the facility.”

The youths called on the government to ensure that the anomalies in their areas were addressed, as the residents of the area are being made to go through untold hardship, insecurity and poor healthcare.

