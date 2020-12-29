Kogi Youths Protest Against Poor Health Facilities, Insecurity

The youths lamented that the LGA, which has 10 wards, has only one government hospital, the Comprehensive Health Centre, Edega, Ibaji, which is currently in a state of decrepit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

Youths from the Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State have taken to the streets to protest against the poor government facilities and insecurity in their areas, saying that residents of the council area do not feel any meaningful impact of the state government.

The youths lamented that the LGA, which has 10 wards, has only one government hospital, the Comprehensive Health Centre, Edega, Ibaji, which is currently in a state of decrepit.

Kogi youths protest File photo

The youths, numbering more than 100 under the aegis of the Ibaji Progressive Youth Foundation, bore several placards including, “Let there be peace again in Ibaji,” “Silence is a crime,” “Make Ibaji Great Again”, and “We must fight for our rights”  

SaharaReporters can confirm that the only government hospital in the LGA has dilapidated ceilings, unkempt beds and a bushy environment.

The Chairman of the forum, Comrade Apeh Kelvin, while speaking with SaharaReporters, said, “We want the government of the state and of the federation to see what we are passing through here. We want our members in the National Assembly and the state House of Assembly to take this up and cause a positive change.

“The recent LGA election in our area was a fraud. I am standing behind the LGA National Electoral Commission office. It has been down for many years due to bad governance.

“The only government hospital in our area is a very big building. The hospital is functioning but no doctors. They accept patients with only nurses. There is no bed to accept the patients. They use floor mats in some parts of the facility.”

The youths called on the government to ensure that the anomalies in their areas were addressed, as the residents of the area are being made to go through untold hardship, insecurity and poor healthcare.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International 75-year-old Israeli Dies Of Heart Attack After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Second Wave: Nigerian Government May Ban UK, US Flights Next Week
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights #JusticeForDonDavis Trends As Nigerians Demand Justice For Schoolboy Sexually Molested At Deeper Life School
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: President Ramaphosa Bans Alcohol Sale In South Africa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Travellers Buying Fake COVID-19 Result Certificates In Lagos – Health Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics My Two Parents Are From Abeokuta, I Bear Owu Tribal Marks, Obasanjo Counters Igbo Ancestry Claims
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International 75-year-old Israeli Dies Of Heart Attack After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity I Didn't Call For A Coup —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sex Man Dies During Sex Romp With Married Woman In Cross River
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Wife Of Edo Commissioner For Justice, Mrakpor Allegedly Beats 68-Year-Old Woman To A Pulp
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We Hope The North Are Serious About Call For Restructuring, Afenifere Reacts To Ango Abdullahi's Criticism Of Nigeria’s Structure
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Residents Kick Against Lockdown, Seek Ban On Foreigners, Lagosians, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Arewa Youths Ask Security Operatives To Arrest Bishop Kukah Over Anti-Buhari Government Comment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad