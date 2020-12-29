Man Dies During Sex Romp With Married Woman In Cross River

Midway into the sex romp, Eyom allegedly started jerking and foaming in the mouth before eventually giving up the ghost.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

A married man simply identified as Eyom died in Ekori in the Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State at the weekend during a sex romp with a married woman known as Grace Odi.

According to Vanguard, Grace and her husband, Mr Odi, left their community, Assiga, for the neighbouring Ekori for a wedding but midway into the event, the woman gave her husband a flimsy excuse and went straight to meet her lover at a guest house – the venue for their illicit sex activity.

Zipo.co.ke

Midway into the sex romp, Eyom allegedly started jerking and foaming in the mouth before eventually giving up the ghost.

“He told some of his friends that he was going to give his girlfriend, who is married, a good time and so needed to increase his performance by taking some sex enhancement drugs,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

The source added that after the man died, the woman quickly got dressed and secretly left the place. The lifeless body of the man was later found by some employees of the guest house, who in turn alerted the owner of the facility. 

The man’s identity was later revealed by community members who came to the scene.

“It was when his identity was revealed that some of his friends remembered what he told them and a search for his married girlfriend began. She was eventually located at a wedding by employees of the guest house who had booked them into the room.”

The police have since detained the woman for further investigation while the body of the man has been deposited at Ugep General Hospital mortuary.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Parade Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Murdered While Reading Inside Church
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Medical Doctor For Allegedly Raping Married Woman In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Pius Adesanmi Sex Will Outlive Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Isoko Women Protest Against Rape, Drug Abuse, Child Molestation
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal I Won't Divorce My Wife Until She Pays N3.5M I Spent On Her, Man Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM COZA Pastor Rape Scandal: SERAP Condemns Arbitrary Arrest Of Protesters
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics My Two Parents Are From Abeokuta, I Bear Owu Tribal Marks, Obasanjo Counters Igbo Ancestry Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Wife Of Edo Commissioner For Justice, Mrakpor Allegedly Beats 68-Year-Old Woman To A Pulp
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity I Didn't Call For A Coup —Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kaduna Government Directs Nigerian Breweries To Reduce Beer Production
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We Hope The North Are Serious About Call For Restructuring, Afenifere Reacts To Ango Abdullahi's Criticism Of Nigeria’s Structure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Confirms Killing Of Bandits’ Kingpin Who Abducted Four Seminarians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Blindfold, Kill Delta Chief Inside ACP’s Office, Youths Demand Justice
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International 75-year-old Israeli Dies Of Heart Attack After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad