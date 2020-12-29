Man Dies During Sex Romp With Married Woman In Cross River

A married man simply identified as Eyom died in Ekori in the Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State at the weekend during a sex romp with a married woman known as Grace Odi.

According to Vanguard, Grace and her husband, Mr Odi, left their community, Assiga, for the neighbouring Ekori for a wedding but midway into the event, the woman gave her husband a flimsy excuse and went straight to meet her lover at a guest house – the venue for their illicit sex activity.

Midway into the sex romp, Eyom allegedly started jerking and foaming in the mouth before eventually giving up the ghost.

“He told some of his friends that he was going to give his girlfriend, who is married, a good time and so needed to increase his performance by taking some sex enhancement drugs,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

The source added that after the man died, the woman quickly got dressed and secretly left the place. The lifeless body of the man was later found by some employees of the guest house, who in turn alerted the owner of the facility.

The man’s identity was later revealed by community members who came to the scene.

“It was when his identity was revealed that some of his friends remembered what he told them and a search for his married girlfriend began. She was eventually located at a wedding by employees of the guest house who had booked them into the room.”

The police have since detained the woman for further investigation while the body of the man has been deposited at Ugep General Hospital mortuary.