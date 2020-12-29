Nigerian Military Killed Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa Forest, Says Defence Headquarters

The air strike, which was executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets, was carried out after series of Intelligence;

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

Scores of Boko Haram militants were killed following multiple airstrikes launched by the Nigerian military in the Sambisa Forest located in Borno State, an official said on Tuesday.

The air interdiction conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, was carried out after a series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, revealed that the terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Borno and Adamawa States had originated from the location.

Boko Haram TerroristsBoko Haram

A statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said, “Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to deal decisive blows on terrorist elements in the North-East of the country.

“The latest of these was achieved yesterday, 28 December, 2020, at the ‘S’ Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The air strike, which was executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets, was carried out after series of Intelligence; Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the terrorists responsible for recent attacks in the Southern part of Borno and Northern part of Adamawa State had originated from the location.

“Accordingly, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the target area in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores, including a suspected anti-aircraft gun station as the terrorists fired at the NAF aircraft. Several insurgents were also neutralised in the process.”

