Terrorists, Bandits Entering South-West through Oke-Ogun Area – Oyo Governor

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that terrorists from other countries such as Mali are entering the South-West region of the country through the Oke Ogun area.

Makinde said the terrorists and bandits from other countries in the West African sub-region were entering through a border area in Saki, one of the towns in the state.

The governor, who spoke when he visited Saki, noted that the issue of banditry was one of the challenges his government was battling with.

He added that the inauguration of the Amotekun Corps was yielding positive results.

Makinde noted that the Amotekun Corps had successfully flushed out some bandits terrorising residents of the state.

He said, “So, it was really taxing. Of course, in our locality here, the issue of banditry is also another issue.

“For instance, Saki has an international border and it is more of an international issue because we have bandits all the way from Mali that are trying to cross (the border).

“Once they gain entrance into anywhere they can operate, they will stay there.

“When we inaugurated Amotekun, you gave us your support. When some bandits went to the bush at Kishi, we were able to flush them out with all the efforts of all of us here. So, we want to use this opportunity to say thank you to you all.”

