We Have Been Abandoned, NYSC Members In COVID-19 Isolation Centre Raise Alarm

The Jigawa State government had on December 15, 2020 announced it discovered eight new cases of COVID-19 among members of the NYSC posted to the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

Some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Jigawa State who allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 have allegedly been abandoned at the state’s isolation centre.

According to the corps members who are currently under quarantine at Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital, Dutse, they have been in the isolation centre for 14 days, even though they showed no symptoms.

“We were to return to camp on the 15th of this month but they conducted COVID-19 test and said we were positive.

“We have been in the isolation centre for 14 days now without showing any symptoms. The pain of celebrating Christmas here can’t be described; they said Jigawa State doesn’t adopt the method of releasing COVID-19 patient after 14 days without symptoms,” one of them said.

