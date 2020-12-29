You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare

The war of words between a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and a Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community, Lagos State, Tunde Bakare, does not seem like it will end soon as the ex-minister has asked the cleric to respond to the questions he had raised earlier about his (Bakare’s) alleged ugly past.

Fani-Kayode noted that though he had an ugly past and was troubled over 30 years ago in Ghana, he was not ashamed of it, and was ready to answer Bakare "fire for fire".

Bakare had on Tuesday dared Fani-Kayode and the spokesperson for Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, to expose his "supposed ugly past and feel free to publish it."

Bakare had for the first time reacted to the statements he made about a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that Fani-Kayode was in the grip of Satan when he (Bakare) ministered Jesus Christ to his mother in the recent past.

Earlier, Fani-Kayode had on Monday called out Pastor Bakare over the accolades he showered on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu, noting that he did not know "who was dragging Bakare's balls."

But in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Bakare dared Fani-Kayode to expose the supposed ugly past he (Bakare) had. See Also Politics Expose My Ugly Past Over Tinubu Comment, Pastor Bakare Dares Fani-Kayode, Odumakin

To this, Fani-Kayode replied in another statement, "Yinka (Odumakin), tell Tunde Arewa that I only asked questions. I made no assertions and indulged in no falsehood. I simply asked him to clear the air. Can't we ask questions? Is he God? Why is he so upset? Why can't he just answer the questions rather than get his knickers in a twist?

"In any case, why is he sending you to me? If he is a man, let him reach me himself and not send you to me. I do not react well to threats and you are not his messenger. If he has anything to say to me, let him say it. I am waiting. And I will respond to him fire for fire.

"As for my past, he can say what he likes. Nothing is hidden. I have given my testimony publicly many times, including before the Nigerian Senate and I have always said that I am a living manifestation of God's mercy and grace. Everyone has a past. No one is an angel, including him.

"I was troubled 30 years ago. I went to a Bible school in Ghana. God delivered me and my life was never the same again. End of story. That is my testimony and it is a great and miraculous one. That is why I am a believer. That is why I am so proud of the God that I serve."

Fani-Kayode added that if the devil wanted to "use my past against me, I will use his future against him. Let God judge." See Also Environment Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode had said, "On October 28, 2019, Pastor Tunde Bakare said the following, ‘Tinubu will give account for all his deeds. He should not be seen as a generous man; he is an integral part of the rot in Nigeria.’

"Curiously, just one year and two months later, on December 20, 2020, the same Tunde Bakare changed the music and said the following about the same man.

"He said, ‘People should see Tinubu as a Yoruba hero, he shouldn't be vilified. Like Jephthah the Gileadite, he has fought many battles on behalf of the Yoruba people and won despite his rough beginning and God does not need anybody’s permission to put such in his hall of fame despite their past deeds and ancestry.’”

“Is he being blackmailed? Are his balls being squeezed by a hidden hand? Is there a deep secret somewhere that we know nothing about and that they are dangling over his head like a sword of Damocles?

“Could this volte face have been motivated by the fact that an unsavoury event which allegedly took place in 1990 in the life of the pastor was about to be exposed by the Tinubu camp? I’m not making any allegations here: I’m only asking a question.

“Again, could it have anything to do with an allegedly ugly situation with a bank whose ownership recently changed hands?” Fani-Kayode further said.

Similarly, the Afenifere spokesperson described the accolades Bakare showered on Tinubu as displeasing.

In his column in a Nigerian newspaper, Odumakin wrote, “It is the very height of the abuse of the rostrum for a pastor to say to us no matter how God-forsaken the country has become that if somebody is accused of being a thief, the rest of us should go and become thieves as well.”