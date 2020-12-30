Deeper Life: I Have Audio Record To Prove I Was Intimidated In Commissioner’s Office, Mother Of Assaulted Schoolboy

Deborah Okezie, mother of 11-year-old pupil of Deeper Life High School, Don-Davis Archibong, who was allegedly assaulted in the school, has claimed she has audio recordings of what transpired in the state Commissioner of Education's office.

Okezie had earlier stated on a Facebook live session that she was intimidated in the commissioner's office.

She said one of her phones was collected from her and the commissioner asked her to remove a video she had posted from the Internet.

Okezie also claimed that she was pushed out of the commissioner's office.

But the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong, in a Vanguard report on Wednesday, said all of Okezie's allegations regarding what happened in the commissioner's office were lies.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, Okezie, however, claimed she still had the audio recording of the incident which she said she would release to the public at the right time.

Okezie had on Tuesday stated that her son's medical report was ready and would also be made available to the public 'at the appropriate time'.

Mother Of Assaulted Boy Reacts To Deeper Life High School Comment

Also, reacting to a video released by the Deeper Life High School on Tuesday, Okezie took to her Facebook page and wrote, "We have heard the Education Secretary mentioned in her update that they will continue to extend love to Don-Davis to the limits permitted by the parents.

"As Parents of Don, we would like to know from the Education Secretary what love they have extended to Don-Davis since his traumatic experiences began as claimed by the school in her broadcast update."

The DLHS Education Secretary, Thelma Malaka, had said, "Despite the intriguing undermining, we will continue to show our love to him (Don-Davis) within the limits permitted by his parents."