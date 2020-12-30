EndSARS: Court Grants Bail To Osun Protester, Seizes His Passport, Forbids Interviews

A Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday granted bail to a leader of #EndSARS movement in the state, Emmanuel Adebisi, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Vanguard, Adebisi was arraigned by DSS on four counts bordering on forgery, impersonation and illegal possession of Nigerian Army Uniform, and had since December 14, 2020, been remanded in Ilesha Custodial Centre.

#EndSARS Protesters

The presiding magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade, had declined oral bail application of the defendant, ordering his counsel to apply for his bail formally.

However, when the matter was called for hearing on December 21, 2020, counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Barrister Oyedele Akintayo, applied to formally take over the matter from the DSS, a request which was granted by the magistrate. See Also #EndSARS DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi

The prosecution counsel, Mr Akintayo and the counsel for the defendant, Mr Niyi Akinsola, argued over the formal bail application filed before the court on December 23, 2020, and the magistrate adjourned ruling on bail till Wednesday 30, December 2020.

Omisade granted bail to Adebisi with the sum of N1 million and two sureties. One of the sureties, according to the Omisade, must be a state civil servant of Grade level 12, while the other must own a house in the state.

The magistrate ordered that Adebisi should submit his passport and not grant an interview to journalists. See Also #EndSARS Court Remands Convener Of #ENDSARS Protest For Impersonation In Osun