#EndSARS: Court Grants Bail To Osun Protester, Seizes His Passport, Forbids Interviews

One of the sureties, according to the Omisade, must be a state civil servant of Grade level 12, while the other must own a house in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2020

A Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday granted bail to a leader of #EndSARS movement in the state, Emmanuel Adebisi, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Vanguard, Adebisi was arraigned by DSS on four counts bordering on forgery, impersonation and illegal possession of Nigerian Army Uniform, and had since December 14, 2020, been remanded in Ilesha Custodial Centre. 

#EndSARS Protesters

The presiding magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade, had declined oral bail application of the defendant, ordering his counsel to apply for his bail formally. 

However, when the matter was called for hearing on December 21, 2020, counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Barrister Oyedele Akintayo, applied to formally take over the matter from the DSS, a request which was granted by the magistrate.  See Also #EndSARS DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

The prosecution counsel, Mr Akintayo and the counsel for the defendant, Mr Niyi Akinsola, argued over the formal bail application filed before the court on December 23, 2020, and the magistrate adjourned ruling on bail till Wednesday 30, December 2020. 

Omisade granted bail to Adebisi with the sum of N1 million and two sureties. One of the sureties, according to the Omisade, must be a state civil servant of Grade level 12, while the other must own a house in the state. 

The magistrate ordered that Adebisi should submit his passport and not grant an interview to journalists. See Also #EndSARS Court Remands Convener Of #ENDSARS Protest For Impersonation In Osun 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS REVEALED: How CBN Employed Disgraced Ex-AGF To Freeze Bank Accounts Of Alleged #EndSARS Promoters After Several Lawyers Declined Brief
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Legal IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Risks ICC Prosecution, UK Extradition As Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Seyi, Son Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, Jet Out To London With Family As Angry Nigerians Destroy Father’s Known Investments
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Corruption Former Benue State Governor Suswam Remains In Detention As Bail Bid Flops
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption How Guber Aspirant Received N160m From ONSA - Witness
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Expose My Ugly Past Over Tinubu Comment, Pastor Bakare Dares Fani-Kayode, Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH List Of States Where Crossover Service Is Restricted Or Banned
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Former Minority Leader Of House Of Reps Leo Ogor Threatens Suicide Over Chairmanship Candidacy
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity COVID-19: Adeboye, Olukoya, Oyedepo, Others Pick New Times For Cross-over Services
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Summit Group, Momodu Reconcile Pastor Bakare, Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Technology SIM Registration: NIMC Issues New Guidelines For National Identification Number Applicants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US Nurse Contracts COVID-19 Days After Vaccination
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad