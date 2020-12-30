Gunmen In Military Uniform Kidnap Ibadan Farmer

Consequent upon this, a concerted communal effort was intensified to complement the deployment already in place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2020

Six gunmen dressed in camouflage and suspected to be bandits on Monday abducted a farmer in Nagbede village, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. 

The farmer was idenfitied as Oluwole Agboola.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed this in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the plain-clothes/tactical police teams, vigilantes, hunters, and Amotekun Corps had swung into action to apprehend the kidnappers. 

According to him, a concerted communal effort has been intensified to complement the deployment already in place. 

The statement reads: "On 28/12/2020, around 1830 hrs, some armed men numbering about six and dressed in military camouflage sneaked into the piggery/fish farm located at Nagbede village via Aba-Odo on foot, abducted one Oluwole Agboola (M), the owner of the farm, and took him into the bush.     

"Immediately the report of the incident got to the notice of the Divisional Police Officer Moniya, a search party comprising plain-clothes/tactical police teams, vigilantes, hunters, and Amotekun Corps swung into action and were deployed to far and near bushes to comb the areas for possible arrest of the hoodlums and also to get the kidnapped farmer released. Consequent upon this, a concerted communal effort was intensified to complement the deployment already in place.

"The Commissioner of Police therefore implores good-hearted members of the public with useful information to give to the police to assist in the arrest of the criminal element(s) and others alike in the state, while other means are being designed to stop future occurrence forthwith."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Allow Nigerians Bear Arms To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity You're Religious Bigots – SOKAPU Attacks Arewa Youths, Backs Kukah On Insecurity
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Christianity Police Confirm Abduction Of Owerri Bishop By Gunmen
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Confirms Killing Of Bandits’ Kingpin Who Abducted Four Seminarians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists, Bandits Entering South-West through Oke-Ogun Area – Oyo Governor
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Expose My Ugly Past Over Tinubu Comment, Pastor Bakare Dares Fani-Kayode, Odumakin
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Technology SIM Registration: NIMC Issues New Guidelines For National Identification Number Applicants
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH List Of States Where Crossover Service Is Restricted Or Banned
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Former Minority Leader Of House Of Reps Leo Ogor Threatens Suicide Over Chairmanship Candidacy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sex Man Dies During Sex Romp With Married Woman In Cross River
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Interpol Traces €500,000 COVID-19 Fraud To Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics My Two Parents Are From Abeokuta, I Bear Owu Tribal Marks, Obasanjo Counters Igbo Ancestry Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Bear Arms To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Knock Bill Gates Over Comment On Africa’s Low COVID-19 Cases, Deaths
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad