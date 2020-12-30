Gunmen In Military Uniform Kidnap Ibadan Farmer

Six gunmen dressed in camouflage and suspected to be bandits on Monday abducted a farmer in Nagbede village, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The farmer was idenfitied as Oluwole Agboola.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed this in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the plain-clothes/tactical police teams, vigilantes, hunters, and Amotekun Corps had swung into action to apprehend the kidnappers.

According to him, a concerted communal effort has been intensified to complement the deployment already in place.

The statement reads: "On 28/12/2020, around 1830 hrs, some armed men numbering about six and dressed in military camouflage sneaked into the piggery/fish farm located at Nagbede village via Aba-Odo on foot, abducted one Oluwole Agboola (M), the owner of the farm, and took him into the bush.

"Immediately the report of the incident got to the notice of the Divisional Police Officer Moniya, a search party comprising plain-clothes/tactical police teams, vigilantes, hunters, and Amotekun Corps swung into action and were deployed to far and near bushes to comb the areas for possible arrest of the hoodlums and also to get the kidnapped farmer released. Consequent upon this, a concerted communal effort was intensified to complement the deployment already in place.

"The Commissioner of Police therefore implores good-hearted members of the public with useful information to give to the police to assist in the arrest of the criminal element(s) and others alike in the state, while other means are being designed to stop future occurrence forthwith."

