Man Jailed For "Insulting" Jigawa Governor, Abubakar On Facebook

A Dutse Magistrate's Court has sentenced one Sabi'u Ibrahim Chamo to six months imprisonment for insulting and defaming Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar's character on Facebook.

Chamo was arrested by the police on December 25 and detained before he was charged to court for failure to substantiate the allegations he made on Facebook.

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The police prosecutor told the court that he was arraigned over an allegation he made that the governor had duped many All Progressives Congress aspirants by collecting their money to give them party tickets.

Chamo pleaded guilty to the charge and the court sentenced him to six months in prison, with options to pay N20,000 as fine and 20 strokes of the cane to serve as a deterrent to others.

