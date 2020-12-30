Man Jailed For "Insulting" Jigawa Governor, Abubakar On Facebook

Chamo was arrested by the police on December 25 and detained before he was charged to court for failure to substantiate the allegations he made on Facebook.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2020

A Dutse Magistrate's Court has sentenced one Sabi'u Ibrahim Chamo to six months imprisonment for insulting and defaming Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar's character on Facebook.

Chamo was arrested by the police on December 25 and detained before he was charged to court for failure to substantiate the allegations he made on Facebook.

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The police prosecutor told the court that he was arraigned over an allegation he made that the governor had duped many All Progressives Congress aspirants by collecting their money to give them party tickets.

Chamo pleaded guilty to the charge and the court sentenced him to six months in prison, with options to pay N20,000 as fine and 20 strokes of the cane to serve as a deterrent to others.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Expose My Ugly Past Over Tinubu Comment, Pastor Bakare Dares Fani-Kayode, Odumakin
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Former Minority Leader Of House Of Reps Leo Ogor Threatens Suicide Over Chairmanship Candidacy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics FULL TEXT: Bishop Kukah's Christmas Message That Sparked Reactions
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections I Won’t Accept Underage Wives As Voters, Olujimi Insists
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics "Tinubu Is Leader But Not The Leader Of Yoruba Race"—Afenifere Speaks On 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Expose My Ugly Past Over Tinubu Comment, Pastor Bakare Dares Fani-Kayode, Odumakin
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH List Of States Where Crossover Service Is Restricted Or Banned
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Former Minority Leader Of House Of Reps Leo Ogor Threatens Suicide Over Chairmanship Candidacy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Technology SIM Registration: NIMC Issues New Guidelines For National Identification Number Applicants
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity COVID-19: Adeboye, Olukoya, Oyedepo, Others Pick New Times For Cross-over Services
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US Nurse Contracts COVID-19 Days After Vaccination
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics FULL TEXT: Bishop Kukah's Christmas Message That Sparked Reactions
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections I Won’t Accept Underage Wives As Voters, Olujimi Insists
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Bear Arms To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad