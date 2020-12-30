Ugandan Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine, Arrested Again With Campaign Team

Wine has been at loggerheads with authorities in Uganda since he entered the political fray.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2020

Ugandan presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, has been arrested along with his campaign team members.

Wine disclosed this in a post on his official Twitter page on Wednesday.

According to the popular musician, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, he was arrested in Kalangala while campaigning for January’s elections.

“Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team were arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked,” the post said.

He joined politics in 2017 as an independent and has remained a thorn in President Yoweri Museveni's side, condemning his policies and singing anti-government songs.

Wine is now challenging Museveni's three-decade grip on power. He was previously arrested in early November after handing in his nomination papers to the election body.

