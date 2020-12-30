Yoruba Summit Group, Momodu Reconcile Pastor Bakare, Fani-Kayode

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2020

The Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) and Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, have intervened in the dispute between a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and the Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community, Lagos State, Tunde Bakare.

The YSG Spokesperson, Gboyega Adejumo, and Momodu on Wednesday reportedly held a meeting with the two parties where a truce was reached.

Fani-Kayode confirmed the peace meeting on Wednesday, noting that his “respect for Pastor Bakare remains high.”

“Just concluded a three-way conversation with Pastor Tunde Bakare and Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, spokesman for the Yoruba Summit Group; we clarified all issues and put the matter behind us. My respect for Pastor Bakare remains high. I thank Mogaji and Chief Dele Momodu for their intervention,” Fani-Kayode said.

On Tuesday, the former minister criticised Bakare, saying the cleric was not God and should respond to the questions raised about some comments the cleric had made, praising the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. 

On Monday, Fani-Kayode had called out Bakare over his accolades for Tinubu, noting that he did not know “who was dragging Bakare's balls.” See Also Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Bakare later on Tuesday dared Fani-Kayode and the spokesperson for Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, to expose his “supposed ugly past and feel free to publish it.”

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Bakare said, “I have only one appeal to make through you to him; Tell him to expose my supposed ‘ugly past of 1990’ he must know about and the shady deals involving some bank that just changed hands that involved me in any shape or manner. 

“If Femi does not do so as soon as possible then he has published deliberate falsehood about me. I will await this publication soonest. For the sake of Femi's mother who I ministered Christ to in their Papa home while Femi himself was still in the grip of Satan, I will hold my peace for now,” Bakare had said. See Also Politics Expose My Ugly Past Over Tinubu Comment, Pastor Bakare Dares Fani-Kayode, Odumakin 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

To this, Fani-Kayode had replied in another statement, “Yinka, tell Tunde Arewa that I only asked questions. I made no assertions and indulged in no falsehood. I simply asked him to clear the air. Can't we ask questions? Is he God? Why is he so upset? Why can't he just answer the questions rather than get his knickers in a twist?” See Also Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

