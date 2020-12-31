Enforce 12am To 4am Curfew, Lagos CP Orders Policemen

Odumosu, however, urged the general public to be law-abiding and support security agencies for effective policing of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered police officers to enforce the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He also directed them to enforce all other protocols highlighted by the PTF as well as ensure the total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, amongst others.

Hakeem Odumosu

Odumosu, however, urged the general public to be law-abiding and support security agencies for effective policing of the state.

In a statement released by the force on  Thursday, Odumosu gave the order to Commanders and DPOs during an event at Ikeja.

The statement partly read, “The Commissioner of Police reiterated that they must enforce the use of face mask regularly at public places (markets/malls), social distancing, total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, no social party, street carnivals, use of infra-red thermometer to check body temperature, sanitisers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4am.

“He further ordered that all Area Commanders and DPOs must ensure such due enforcement in their various offices across the command; noting that COVID-19 is real and we must do everything possible within our reach to halt its spread."

Odumosu was also quoted to have warned police officers in the state against incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours in the New Year, noting that “anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law”.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Why Nigerian Government's Planned $400bn COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation May Be A Waste – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Allege Foul Play As Jilted Lover Commits Suicide In Ogun
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Bill Gates Has No Evidence To Support Claims On COVID-19 In Africa – Nigerian Medical Association
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Malnutrition, Water Pollution Pose More Deaths To Nigerians Than COVID-19 – ASCAB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH The Dead Suffer A Lot Here, They Die Again – Workers Decry Poor State Of UNIABUJA Hospital Morgue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Crossover Service: Lagos Vows To Fine Defaulters N500,000
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2020
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Summit Group, Momodu Reconcile Pastor Bakare, Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Brexit: Air France Reintroduces Transit Visa For Nigerians Travelling To UK
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Not Fit For Job, I Can Give 20 Reasons Why We Need Leadership Change – Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Have Lost Faith In President Buhari, Says Arewa Spokesman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Former Minority Leader Of House Of Reps Leo Ogor Threatens Suicide Over Chairmanship Candidacy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why Nigerian Government's Planned $400bn COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation May Be A Waste – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad