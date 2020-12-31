Enforce 12am To 4am Curfew, Lagos CP Orders Policemen

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered police officers to enforce the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He also directed them to enforce all other protocols highlighted by the PTF as well as ensure the total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, amongst others.

Odumosu, however, urged the general public to be law-abiding and support security agencies for effective policing of the state.

In a statement released by the force on Thursday, Odumosu gave the order to Commanders and DPOs during an event at Ikeja.

The statement partly read, “The Commissioner of Police reiterated that they must enforce the use of face mask regularly at public places (markets/malls), social distancing, total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, no social party, street carnivals, use of infra-red thermometer to check body temperature, sanitisers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4am.

“He further ordered that all Area Commanders and DPOs must ensure such due enforcement in their various offices across the command; noting that COVID-19 is real and we must do everything possible within our reach to halt its spread."

Odumosu was also quoted to have warned police officers in the state against incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours in the New Year, noting that “anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law”.

