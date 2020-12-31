Gunmen Kill Two, Injure Others In Rivers

At least two people were killed and about two others injured in a cult war involving rival cult groups in Luubara Community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A native of the community, Nwibani Barry, told Guardian that gunmen invaded the community at around 8pm and proceeded to a beer parlour near the market square where they opened fire on the revellers.

He added that the victims, Timothy Baridapdo and Bariya, died on the spot while two ladies, who sustained gunshot injuries, were taken to the hospital by the Divisional Police Officer of Bori Division.

Nwibani, however, urged security agencies to assist the community to restore peace and normalcy.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that no arrest had been made.

“It was a cult clash between two rival groups leading to the death of Bariya Timothy, a notorious gang leader, whose gang has been responsible for the attacks in Luubara Community and its environs.

“No arrests have been made, but all hands are on deck to arrest members of the cult groups. The community is peaceful and the area under close monitoring,” he said.