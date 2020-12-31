I Have Lost Faith In President Buhari, Says Arewa Spokesman

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

The National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, Emmanuel Waye, has said he has lost faith in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Waye lamented the worsening level of insecurity in the country, especially in the North. 

He said, “How can I have faith in someone who presides over this kind of thing? I had faith in him when I followed him as a reporter and he chased away some foreigners who were coming to kill us.

“When he was coming to be President, I had faith in him. I witnessed how successful this man was in chasing enemies out of our country in 1983. But now, 300 people (were) kidnapped in his home state.”

Waye said he no longer feels safe travelling to his country home in Taraba State due to the frequent killings happening there. 

“I can’t go to my home state of Taraba. The whole place is in chaos; they are killing people every day. That one is not publicised because there is no oil in Taraba.

“All over the North, there is insecurity. I have never felt unsafe like I feel now. What can I say? You have seen what is happening to our people,” he added.

The National Assembly recently passed a vote of no confidence on the service chiefs, calling on President Buhari to replace them and overhaul the nation’s security architecture.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

