Man Sets Self On Fire In Plateau

It was gathered that Muhammad had a problem with his father on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

A man identified as Muhammed on Thursday reportedly set himself on fire at the Government Forgiveness Garden, Jos, Plateau State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred around 7:30am.

“He came in a Keke NAPEP (commercial tricycle) around 7 am and sat somewhere inside the Forgiveness Garden for about 30 minutes, after which he went on to pour fuel on his body and set himself ablaze,” a source said.

The source said relatives of the victim, including his parents, later arrived at the scene of the incident and started crying after seeing his body.

The source added that police had evacuated the victim to the hospital to confirm if he was dead.

