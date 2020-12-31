Nigerian-American Appointed As COVID-19 Policy Advisor In United States

Biden, who takes office on January 20, had also named Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo as the Deputy Treasury Secretary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

A Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo, has been appointed by the President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden, as a COVID-19 Policy Advisor.

Okolo, who had once served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to US Representative, Jan Schakowsky, is among Biden’s first 100 White House appointees, according to the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team.

Osaremen Okolo Tribune Online

In a statement issued by the transition team, Okolo had not only served as a senior health policy advisor, she had also served as Legislative Aide for Health Policy on the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labour, and Pensions for Ranking Member Patty Murray of Washington.

It partly read, “Prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to US Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. Okolo drafted, negotiated, and managed the Congresswoman’s legislation, oversight, and policy across a comprehensive health care and public health agenda, most recently focusing almost exclusively on the COVID-19 pandemic."

Okolo, whose parents are reportedly from Edo State, was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.

According to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the COVID-19 Response Team will work to quickly implement a comprehensive COVID-19 response strategy to contain the pandemic, restore public trust, and protect all Americans.

SaharaReporters, New York

