Nigerian Government Investigates Murder Of 27-Year-Old Citizen Killed By Irish Police

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has said it is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into the killing of a 27-year-old Nigerian, Mr George Nkencho, in Dublin, Ireland, by the police, while expressing dissatisfaction with the incident.

The NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the killing as “callous” in a statement on Thursday.

A statement by NIDCOM Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said Dabiri-Erewa also described the death of the young Nigerian by a police officer as “wicked”.

She appealed to “the obviously enraged Nigerian community in Ireland to exercise patience and await the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident".

“Already, the African Advocacy Network Ireland has expressed shock following the killing of George Nkencho on Wednesday, December 30.

“Circumstances surrounding the killing of a mentally challenged young man have enraged the African community and (we have) demanded a full independent public inquiry,” the statement added. See Also CRIME Black Community In Dublin Mourns Nigerian Killed By Irish Police, Denies He Was Thug

Protests had erupted on Thursday in Dublin, the Irish capital, with hundreds of people calling for justice over the police killing of Nkencho, in the Manorfields Drive area, near the Dublin/Meath border.

The protesters, mostly blacks and believed to be Africans, were seen screaming, “Justice for George” as the policemen tried in vain to pacify the crowds.

Mr Nkencho was allegedly involved in two separate incidents in the Hartstown Shopping Centre at around 12.15pm.

The police stated that in both instances, he had threatened members of the public with a knife.

The police also said in one incident, a staff member in the EuroSpar received facial injuries. That man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries. Moments later, Mr Nkencho was involved in a public order incident in the local post office. See Also CRIME Outrage As Irish Police Shoot 27-Year-Old Nigerian, George Nkencho Dead In Dublin

The police further claimed that he continued to threaten members of the public and unarmed Gardaí (a member of the Irish police force) with the knife, a garda (Irish police) statement said this evening.

Gardai followed Mr Nkencho on foot and in vehicles from the Hartstown Shopping Centre towards Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15. During this period Gardaí were engaging him and encouraging him to drop the weapon.

Multiple videos taken by members of the public in the moments leading up to his death show the 27-year-old, who was said to have had mental health issues, walking across a green area and being followed by marked and unmarked garda cars.

Mr Nkencho was shot several times by a garda gun at Manorfield Drive in Clonee during the stand-off.

Gardaí have been made aware of several videos taken of the shooting itself and its aftermath. Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is investigating the incident also.

GSOC is an independent statutory body in Ireland charged with overseeing the national police force.

Amidst the uproar, the family of a 27-year-old Nigerian had appealed to people to not share footage of the incident online.

In a statement, Mr Nkencho’s sister Gloria said her brother was “suffering from serious mental illness and those who knew him know the type of person he was; he was not a thug nor a criminal”.

“Thank you all for your condolences and prayers. My siblings and I have witnessed the most traumatic experience of our lives as our brother was shot in front of us.

“My family greatly appreciate everything everyone is doing. I kindly ask to refrain from sharing the video of the shooting. It is not something I wish to be reminded of,” she said.