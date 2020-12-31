Nigerian State Governor of Kaduna Orders Demolition Of Hotel Proposed For Sex Party

The party received high publicity on social media and was slated for December 27, 2020, but was cancelled.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

The proposed venue for the aborted Kaduna State sex party has been demolished.

SaharaReporters gathered the building was demolished on Thursday on Governor Nasir El-Rufai's order.

The invitation said that male and female participants were expected to be naked as no clothes would be allowed at the venue.

The IV stated that interested participants would have to pay 2,000 naira (for the popular side) and 3,000 naira or 5,000 naira (for VIP).

However, the state government swiftly moved to abort the party, directing the police to arrest the organisers.

Special Assistant to Governor El-Rufai on Media, Abdullah Yunus, said the police had waded into the matter and that arrests had been made.

"When we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed, so the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, informed the police," he said.

"KASUPDA has demolished Asher Hotel in Barnawa Kaduna South. Asher Hotel was the proposed venue for the Kaduna Sex Party, the hotel was also caught contravening the Covid-19 guidelines of the state," the government tweeted via @kasupda-kdsg.

Earlier in the month, El-Rufai directed the Nigerian Breweries Plc in the state to reduce the production of beer.

Also, Hisbah, a group established to enforce Sharia law, had in the past destroyed bottles of beer worth millions of naira confiscated within the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

