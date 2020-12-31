No Justice Yet For Kolade Johnson Two Years After He Was Shot Dead By Policeman – Sister

Tolu Lukman, who is the elder sister of Kolade Johnson, the young man shot dead in Lagos by Ogunyemi Olalekan, a dismissed police inspector, has decried the slow pace of justice delivery in Nigeria.

Lukman, whom the late Johnson was living with in Lagos until his untimely death, disclosed this while speaking to SaharaReporters.

Kolade Johnson

According to her, the family has yet to get justice almost two years after the incident.

“Justice is being delayed; they keep adjourning and we keep going. There is no date that was fixed that we did not go, especially me. I have been going to the court,” she said.

“On December 17, 2020, we were at Ikeja High Court again; we have been going there every month. They normally bring the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that shot Kolade.

“So, we will wait till January again; it seems 17 or 18th of January. There is another hearing at the Judicial panel on January 22; you can see how stressful it is but well, we are hoping to get justice, that is why we are doing it.”

Johnson was shot during a raid by officers of the police command at Onipetesi, Lagos-Abeokuta Road, while he was watching an English premiership match between Tottenham and Manchester United on March 31, 2019.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, after which the police authorities identified Olalekan, a police inspector, and Godwin Orji, a sergeant, as the officers involved in the shooting.

Olalekan was found guilty and dismissed from the force following an orderly trial, while Orji was acquitted.