No Justice Yet For Kolade Johnson Two Years After He Was Shot Dead By Policeman – Sister

Johnson was shot during a raid by officers of the police command at Onipetesi, Lagos-Abeokuta Road, while he was watching an English premiership match between Tottenham and Manchester United on March 31, 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

Tolu Lukman, who is the elder sister of Kolade Johnson, the young man shot dead in Lagos by Ogunyemi Olalekan, a dismissed police inspector, has decried the slow pace of justice delivery in Nigeria.

Lukman, whom the late Johnson was living with in Lagos until his untimely death, disclosed this while speaking to SaharaReporters.

Kolade Johnson

According to her, the family has yet to get justice almost two years after the incident.

“Justice is being delayed; they keep adjourning and we keep going. There is no date that was fixed that we did not go, especially me. I have been going to the court,” she said.

“On December 17, 2020, we were at Ikeja High Court again; we have been going there every month. They normally bring the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that shot Kolade.

“So, we will wait till January again; it seems 17 or 18th of January. There is another hearing at the Judicial panel on January 22; you can see how stressful it is but well, we are hoping to get justice, that is why we are doing it.”

Johnson was shot during a raid by officers of the police command at Onipetesi, Lagos-Abeokuta Road, while he was watching an English premiership match between Tottenham and Manchester United on March 31, 2019.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, after which the police authorities identified Olalekan, a police inspector, and Godwin Orji, a sergeant, as the officers involved in the shooting.

Olalekan was found guilty and dismissed from the force following an orderly trial, while Orji was acquitted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Protest Rocks Dublin As Irish Police Shoot 27-Year-Old Nigerian Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Enforce 12am To 4am Curfew, Lagos CP Orders Policemen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Government Investigates Murder Of 27-Year-Old Citizen Killed By Irish Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Navy Personnel, Soldiers Brutalise, Urinate on Widow, Children In Cross River
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Allege Foul Play As Jilted Lover Commits Suicide In Ogun
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Over 4,000 Sign Petition For Justice As Irish Police Kill 27-year-old Nigerian In Dublin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Nigerian State Governor of Kaduna Orders Demolition Of Hotel Proposed For Sex Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2020
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Outrage As Irish Police Shoot 27-Year-Old Nigerian, George Nkencho Dead In Dublin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Kills Several Bandits In Kaduna Air Raids
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Not Fit For Job, I Can Give 20 Reasons Why We Need Leadership Change – Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Man Sets Self On Fire In Plateau
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Home Office To Deport Nigerian Man After 16 Years In The UK
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Have Lost Faith In President Buhari, Says Arewa Spokesman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Nigerian-American Appointed As COVID-19 Policy Advisor In United States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad