Police Parade Organisers Of Kaduna Sex Party

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) demolished Asher Hotel in Barnawa area of the state over the event.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

The Kaduna State Police Command has paraded some youths who were allegedly behind the aborted maiden edition of a sex party in the state.

The youths had advertised the event on social media platforms, revealing that the sex party was scheduled to hold on December 27, 2020 at an undisclosed location in the state capital. 

The invitation detailed that participants, male and female, were expected to be naked as no clothes would be allowed at the venue

Also, the party which was slated to start at 8 pm, would last till daybreak to allow participants interested in having sex during the party to do so. 

The invite stated that interested participants would have to pay N2,000 (for the popular side) and 3,000 naira or 5,000 naira (for VIP). 

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, one of the promoters of the event, said, “Kaduna Sex Party started as a joke between me and my friends; it was not meant to go public. It was not meant to cause any nuisance among the public in Kaduna State. It was just someone that felt that she was too brilliant that posted it on Twitter.

"I never posted the party invite on Twitter. Yes, I initiated it, yes, it started as a joke, but I keep saying it, it was not meant to disturb the peace and security of Kaduna. The whole thing was a joke. A friend made the flier that was posted on Twitter and put my number on it and we all laughed over it, but somebody sent it to someone and then to another person, until it got to Twitter.”

Earlier in the day, the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) demolished Asher Hotel in Barnawa area of the state over the event.

The agency, which is in charge of the planning and development of all urban areas in Kaduna, announced this in a tweet.

It alleged that the hotel was the proposed venue for the sex party, though a flyer attached to the tweet had no detail of the proposed location for the party.

