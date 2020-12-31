Sacked Kwara Teachers Protest Over Termination Of Appointments

The Kwara State Government had earlier sacked over 2,000 teachers in the state over discrepancies that marred their employment process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

Scores of disengaged staff members of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board have protested the termination of their appointments by the state government.

On Wednesday, the aggrieved teachers converged at the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin, agitating for their reinstatement.

The Kwara State Government had earlier sacked over 2,000 teachers in the state over discrepancies that marred their employment process.

But the spokesperson for the protesters, Esther Ateyobi, pleaded with the state government to reverse its decisions concerning their dismissal.

She said, “We have been doing this job for the past two years. At first, we thought we were going to be disengaged but the governor promised us that he would not disengage us.

"Most of us were single before but later got married after getting the appointment. The governor should please help us, our means of livelihood depend on this appointment. They should please have mercy on us."

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye told the protesters the decision of the government was aimed at reforming the educational system through the recruitment of outstanding teachers.

Ajakaye further noted that the government will roll out a fresh advert on Friday which will be merit-based and technologically-driven.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights CDHR Protest To Condemn The Ban Of Street Trading In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Jobs JUST IN: DSS Appoints In-House Magazine Editor As Spokesperson
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Jobs DSS Denies Recruitment Rumour, Warns Job Seekers Of Fraudsters
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Jobs Nigerian Government Orders Suspension Of Employment In NDDC
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Jobs Nigerian Police To Recruit 10,000 Officers Yearly
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian President, Obasanjo, Sacks Workers, Refuses To Pay Salaries
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2020
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Summit Group, Momodu Reconcile Pastor Bakare, Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Travel Brexit: Air France Reintroduces Transit Visa For Nigerians Travelling To UK
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Not Fit For Job, I Can Give 20 Reasons Why We Need Leadership Change – Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Have Lost Faith In President Buhari, Says Arewa Spokesman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Former Minority Leader Of House Of Reps Leo Ogor Threatens Suicide Over Chairmanship Candidacy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why Nigerian Government's Planned $400bn COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation May Be A Waste – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad