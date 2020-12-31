Sacked Kwara Teachers Protest Over Termination Of Appointments

Scores of disengaged staff members of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board have protested the termination of their appointments by the state government.

On Wednesday, the aggrieved teachers converged at the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin, agitating for their reinstatement.

The Kwara State Government had earlier sacked over 2,000 teachers in the state over discrepancies that marred their employment process.

But the spokesperson for the protesters, Esther Ateyobi, pleaded with the state government to reverse its decisions concerning their dismissal.

She said, “We have been doing this job for the past two years. At first, we thought we were going to be disengaged but the governor promised us that he would not disengage us.

"Most of us were single before but later got married after getting the appointment. The governor should please help us, our means of livelihood depend on this appointment. They should please have mercy on us."

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye told the protesters the decision of the government was aimed at reforming the educational system through the recruitment of outstanding teachers.

Ajakaye further noted that the government will roll out a fresh advert on Friday which will be merit-based and technologically-driven.