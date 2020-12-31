Senator Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Says He Left PDP Because The Party is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

Senator Elisha Abbo has confirmed his plan to seek election as the governor of Adamawa State in 2023.

Abbo, who disclosed this in Ganye town, Adamawa State, said he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party was a dead political party.

Senator Elisha Abbo

Attending a talent hunt soccer competition organised by the youth wing of his political campaign structure, referred to as Senator Ishaku Abbo Ambassadors, (SIA Ambassadors), Abbo said he would take a shot at the Adamawa governorship seat in 2023.

Senator Abbo has been embroiled in a bitter fight with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, before his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

Asked whether it was his grouse with Fintiri that forced him out of the PDP, Abbo said, "I left the PDP because the PDP is dead."

Abbo, however, denied that he had anything to do with his campaign posters that were pasted all over the state.

He said, "Officially, the campaigns have not commenced, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) has not yet declared open the start of campaigns. 

“But I can say yes, in the affirmative, that I am running."

Abbo has a history of assaulting people.

In December 2020, 19 months after assaulting a nursing mother, Abbo, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District, was again caught on video assaulting a young man repeatedly in his hometown in Adamawa State.

The senator first came to limelight in 2019, when he was captured in a video beating a female attendant, Osimibibra Warmat, at a sex shop in Abuja.

The assault was done in the presence of an armed policeman who, rather than protect the victim, arrested her. 

The police later arraigned Abbo before a Magistrates’ Court in Zuba, on one count of assault.

Despite video evidence of the incident, Abdullahi Ilelah, the magistrate, upheld the no-case submission filed by the lawmaker and dismissed the case.

However, Warmat instituted a separate civil suit at the FCT High Court and on September 28, 2020, Samira Bature, the presiding Judge, convicted Abbo and ordered him to pay N50 million as compensation to her.

SaharaReporters, New York

