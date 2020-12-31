Sister of Nigerian Killed By Irish Police Says He Was Suffering From Mental Illness

The family of 27-year-old Nigerian, shot dead by the Irish local police, gardaí, in Dublin on Wednesday have appealed to people not to share footage of the incident online.



George Nkencho (27), was shot dead by Gardaí, local police, during an incident in west Dublin. The video of the shooting is trending.

According to TheJournal, Ireland, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), is investigating the incident.



In a statement, Mr Nkencho’s sister, Gloria, said her brother was “suffering from serious mental illness and those who knew him know the type of person he was; he was not a thug nor a criminal”.



“Thank you all for your condolences and prayers. My siblings and I have witnessed the most traumatic experience of our lives as our brother was shot in front of us.



"Thank you all for your condolences and prayers. My siblings and I have witnessed the most traumatic experience of our lives as our brother was shot in front of us.

"My family greatly appreciate everything everyone is doing. I kindly ask to refrain from sharing the video of the shooting. It is not something I wish to be reminded of."



The incident happened in the Manorfields Drive area, near the Dublin/Meath border.



Gardaí had been called to the scene following reports of a man armed with a knife at a Eurospar shop in Hartstown.



The Nigerian had allegedly threatened staff at the shop at around 12.15 pm.



Mr Nkencho was involved in two separate incidents in the Hartstown Shopping Centre at around 12.15 pm. In both instances, he had threatened members of the public with a knife.



In one incident, a staff member in the EuroSpar received facial injuries. That man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries. Moments later, Mr Nkencho was involved in a public order incident in the local post office.



Uniform and unarmed Gardaí responded to the scene and observed a man in possession of a knife.



He continued to threaten members of the public and unarmed Gardaí with the knife, a Garda statement said this evening.



Gardai followed Mr Nkencho on foot and in vehicles from the Hartstown Shopping Centre towards Manorsfields Drive, Dublin 15. During this period, Gardaí were engaging him and encouraging him to drop the weapon.



Multiple videos taken by members of the public in the moments leading up to his death show the 27-year-old, who it is understood had experienced mental health issues, walking across a green area and being followed by marked and unmarked Garda cars.



Mr Nkencho was shot several times by a garda gun at Manorfield Drive in Clonee during the stand-off.

Gardaí have been made aware of several videos taken of the shooting itself and its aftermath. Gsoc is investigating the incident also.

Members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) arrived at Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15.



The ASU was also threatened with a knife. Gardaí said that the ASU “implemented a graduated response where the use of less-lethal force options” which were a taser and pepper spray, “to resolve the incident”.



“The less-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful,” said the garda statement.



Following this, at approximately 12.35 pm today a member of the Armed Support Unit discharged several shots from his official firearm, shooting Mr Nkencho.



He was pronounced dead this afternoon after being transferred to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.