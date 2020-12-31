Sister of Nigerian Killed By Irish Police Says He Was Suffering From Mental Illness

“My family greatly appreciate everything everyone is doing. I kindly ask to refrain from sharing the video of the shooting. It is not something I wish to be reminded of.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

The family of 27-year-old Nigerian, shot dead by the Irish local police, gardaí, in Dublin on Wednesday have appealed to people not to share footage of the incident online.

George Nkencho (27), was shot dead by Gardaí, local police, during an incident in west Dublin. The video of the shooting is trending.

According to TheJournal, Ireland, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), is investigating the incident.

In a statement, Mr Nkencho’s sister, Gloria, said her brother was “suffering from serious mental illness and those who knew him know the type of person he was; he was not a thug nor a criminal”.

“Thank you all for your condolences and prayers. My siblings and I have witnessed the most traumatic experience of our lives as our brother was shot in front of us.

“My family greatly appreciate everything everyone is doing. I kindly ask to refrain from sharing the video of the shooting. It is not something I wish to be reminded of.” See Also CRIME Outrage As Irish Police Shoot 27-Year-Old Nigerian, George Nkencho Dead In Dublin 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

The incident happened in the Manorfields Drive area, near the Dublin/Meath border.

Gardaí had been called to the scene following reports of a man armed with a knife at a Eurospar shop in Hartstown.

The Nigerian had allegedly threatened staff at the shop at around 12.15 pm.

Mr Nkencho was involved in two separate incidents in the Hartstown Shopping Centre at around 12.15 pm. In both instances, he had threatened members of the public with a knife. 

In one incident, a staff member in the EuroSpar received facial injuries. That man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries. Moments later, Mr Nkencho was involved in a public order incident in the local post office.  See Also Human Rights Over 4,000 Sign Petition For Justice As Irish Police Kill 27-year-old Nigerian In Dublin 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

Uniform and unarmed Gardaí responded to the scene and observed a man in possession of a knife.

He continued to threaten members of the public and unarmed Gardaí with the knife, a Garda statement said this evening.

Gardai followed Mr Nkencho on foot and in vehicles from the Hartstown Shopping Centre towards Manorsfields Drive, Dublin 15. During this period, Gardaí were engaging him and encouraging him to drop the weapon.

Multiple videos taken by members of the public in the moments leading up to his death show the 27-year-old, who it is understood had experienced mental health issues, walking across a green area and being followed by marked and unmarked Garda cars. 

Mr Nkencho was shot several times by a garda gun at Manorfield Drive in Clonee during the stand-off.
Gardaí have been made aware of several videos taken of the shooting itself and its aftermath. Gsoc is investigating the incident also.
Members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) arrived at Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15. 

The ASU was also threatened with a knife. Gardaí said that the ASU “implemented a graduated response where the use of less-lethal force options” which were a taser and pepper spray, “to resolve the incident”. 

“The less-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful,” said the garda statement.

Following this, at approximately 12.35 pm today a member of the Armed Support Unit discharged several shots from his official firearm, shooting Mr Nkencho.

He was pronounced dead this afternoon after being transferred to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2020
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Summit Group, Momodu Reconcile Pastor Bakare, Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Brexit: Air France Reintroduces Transit Visa For Nigerians Travelling To UK
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2020
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Summit Group, Momodu Reconcile Pastor Bakare, Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Brexit: Air France Reintroduces Transit Visa For Nigerians Travelling To UK
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Not Fit For Job, I Can Give 20 Reasons Why We Need Leadership Change – Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Have Lost Faith In President Buhari, Says Arewa Spokesman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Squeezing Bakare's Balls? By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Former Minority Leader Of House Of Reps Leo Ogor Threatens Suicide Over Chairmanship Candidacy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why Nigerian Government's Planned $400bn COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation May Be A Waste – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad