Trouble Looms In Petroleum Training Institute Over Alleged Victimisation Of Candidates

The outgoing Principal had been widely accused of maladministration, inefficiency and corruption.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

Members of the Right Education Empowerment and Development Centre (REED), a non-governmental organisation in Delta State, have alleged that there are moves to disenfranchise some candidates vying for the position of CEO/Principal at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Effurun-Warri.

The group wrote to the chairman of the Federal Character Commission to inform him of the alleged injustice being carried out by the current management board of the PTI.

It also stated that mass protests might follow if justice, equity and fairness were not considered in the appointment process for a new CEO/Principal for the institution.

SaharaReporters gathered that the PTI board recently increased the age limit for candidates aspiring to become the institute's Chief Executive Officer from 40 to 50 years.

This was contained in the advertisement for appointment into office as published in the Vanguard newspaper of December 16, 2020.

This means that anyone who is not up to 50 years of age as at December 2019 is not qualified for appointment into the office of the institute's CEO/Principal.

The REED alleged that the move was introduced to disqualify some candidates who were not yet 50.

They stated, in the letter, that the board increased the age limit to favour the current Principal, Sunny Iyuke, because they want him back for a second term despite an alleged poor performance in office.

The group also alleged that the outgoing Principal had been widely accused of maladministration, inefficiency and corruption.

A statement issued by the group read, "In 2015, when the governing board made a similar advertisement for appointment into the same office, the age limit was put at 55 and below.

But this time round, according to REED, the latest adjustment made in the age limit is a deliberate tactic intended to “disenfranchise certain competent individuals with the requisite academic qualifications and popularity to become the next Principal of the institution."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Why Nigerian Government's Planned $400bn COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation May Be A Waste – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Dangote Wired Funds To NPA’s Bala Usman During 2015 General Elections
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Breaking News Nigerian State Governors, Senate President Saraki Pocketed Billions Of Naira From Paris Loan Refund
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption NIMC Goes Rogue, Charges N5,000 For National Identity Number Enrolment In Delta
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Invited By CCB Over Alleged Assets Fraud
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Free Speech Activist Accuses Chief Judge Of Victimisation After Exposing His Involvement In Child Trafficking
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Nigerian State Governor of Kaduna Orders Demolition Of Hotel Proposed For Sex Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2020
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Outrage As Irish Police Shoot 27-Year-Old Nigerian, George Nkencho Dead In Dublin
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Kills Several Bandits In Kaduna Air Raids
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Not Fit For Job, I Can Give 20 Reasons Why We Need Leadership Change – Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Man Sets Self On Fire In Plateau
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Home Office To Deport Nigerian Man After 16 Years In The UK
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Have Lost Faith In President Buhari, Says Arewa Spokesman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Nigerian-American Appointed As COVID-19 Policy Advisor In United States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad