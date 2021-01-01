A New Variant Awaits Every Discovered COVID-19 Vaccine, Adeboye Prophesies For 2021

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer Worldwide of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said there is a new variant in the making for every COVID-19 vaccine discovered.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, a number of vaccines have been developed by leading pharmaceutical companies to build immunity against the virus.

According to health experts, COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air, and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

The virus affects people in different ways. Most infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover without hospitalisation.

Adeboye in his ‘Prophecies for 2021’ released shortly after the church’s virtual crossover service held from 9pm on Thursday to about 1am on Friday, said for every COVID-19 vaccine discovered, there is a new variant in the making, and “this will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord”.

The prophet noted for his careful choice of words added “Some of the things that happened in 2020 will spill over into 2021. The world as a whole can only come out of the wounds when they admit the following; that it is the Most High that rules in the affairs of men not science. Daniel 4:25. That it is God that gives wisdom to the wise. Daniel 2:20-21. That God can reduce the so-called wisdom of man to foolishness. 1 Corinthians 1:19-20. 4).

“God says He will begin to deal with nations on individual basis so that in any nation, if God’s people will humble themselves and pray, He will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14.”

Speaking further, he said, “God wants us in Nigeria to know that only God can lift a siege. 2 Kings 7:1-end. The humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege. James 4:6

“The erstwhile ignored will become vessels unto honour in God’s hands. 1 Corinthians 1:27. God says there will be sounds from heaven.”