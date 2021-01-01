Thieves Burgle Oyo Secretariat Twice In December 2020

Robbers have attacked the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan for the second time in the month of December 2020, SaharaReporters learnt.

SaharaReporters also gathered that suspected robbers burgled the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, on Thursday, making it the second time there would be such an attack in December.

A source in the secretariat told journalists in Ibadan that no arrest had been made despite huge security presence noticed in the area.

However, it was learnt that the SSG, Mrs. Adeosun, who is currently out of the country, had been properly briefed.

The robbers first attacked on December 11, when they looted the office of the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Culture and Tourism, Akeem Ademola Ige, and the State Primary Health Care office in the state secretariat.

Ige, who confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters in Ibadan, said he could not relate how the incident happened.

But according to a source in the government, items carted away were a plasma television, standing fan and other valuables.

Confirming the incident, Ige said; "It is true. It happened at night. There are two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to that complex so we are still wondering how it happened. The burglarproof at the window of my office was cut while their footprints were everywhere. I heard that the Primary Health Care office was also burgled. But if you talk to senior security officers in the secretariat, they can give you full details," the source said.

Also burgled the same day was the state primary health care office in the secretariat.

It was gathered that some valuables were also stolen from the office.

However, Mr. Abiodun Atilola, the Press Officer attached to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, dismissed the report.